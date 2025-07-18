Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Russian Spies for Cyber Campaign in Europe

Britain sanctioned over 20 Russian entities and individuals for conducting malicious cyber activities aimed at Europe. The sanctions target Russian military intelligence units, spies involved in Ukraine conflict and Skripal poisoning, and the Russian-backed 'African Initiative' in West Africa. Moscow denies the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:02 IST
Britain Sanctions Russian Spies for Cyber Campaign in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern move against Russian cyber activities, Britain announced sanctions on more than 20 Russian spies, hackers, and agencies Friday. These actions are in response to what Britain describes as a 'sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity' aimed at destabilizing the European region.

The foreign ministry pinpointed three GRU (Russian military intelligence) units and 18 of its officers as principal offenders. Some of these individuals were allegedly involved in the 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and hostile activities in Mariupol amid the Ukraine war. Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the GRU's attempts to destabilize Europe and threaten British citizen safety.

Britain alleges that Russia also targeted media, telecoms, and critical infrastructure in the UK. This follows convictions related to a London arson attack linked to a Wagner group order. Despite Moscow's denial of these claims, Britain is fortifying its defense against such threats by boosting military investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025