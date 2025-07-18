Britain Sanctions Russian Spies for Cyber Campaign in Europe

In a stern move against Russian cyber activities, Britain announced sanctions on more than 20 Russian spies, hackers, and agencies Friday. These actions are in response to what Britain describes as a 'sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity' aimed at destabilizing the European region.

The foreign ministry pinpointed three GRU (Russian military intelligence) units and 18 of its officers as principal offenders. Some of these individuals were allegedly involved in the 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and hostile activities in Mariupol amid the Ukraine war. Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the GRU's attempts to destabilize Europe and threaten British citizen safety.

Britain alleges that Russia also targeted media, telecoms, and critical infrastructure in the UK. This follows convictions related to a London arson attack linked to a Wagner group order. Despite Moscow's denial of these claims, Britain is fortifying its defense against such threats by boosting military investments.

