Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives at Sugar Mill
A tragic incident occurred at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal, where three individuals perished and one was hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank. Authorities confirmed that the deceased were declared dead at the hospital, while one survivor remains hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal resulted in the deaths of three individuals and the hospitalization of a fourth, following exposure to toxic gas in a tank.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee, the incident unfolded as Kapil, aged 40, entered the tank for cleaning and collapsed due to the presence of poisonous gas. Saunpal, aged 49, attempted to assist Kapil but also fell unconscious. Efforts by supervisor Muneshwar, aged 45, to rescue the affected men ended tragically, with Muneshwar also succumbing to the toxic fumes. Prabhat, the last individual to enter the tank, survived but was hospitalized.
The affected tank contained two feet of rainwater, complicating rescue efforts. Fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, responded promptly to the scene and retrieved the laborers. Regrettably, doctors declared Kapil, Saunpal, and Muneshwar deceased. Prabhat, however, is out of danger but remains under medical care. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as further investigations continue, according to police officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
Governor Connects Uttar Pradesh Universities for Quality Boost
UP International Trade Show 2025: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Might
Kerala and Uttar Pradesh Students Connect with India's Space Pioneer Shubhanshu Shukla
No shortage of fertilizers in Uttar Pradesh, says state agriculture minister