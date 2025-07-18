Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives at Sugar Mill

A tragic incident occurred at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal, where three individuals perished and one was hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank. Authorities confirmed that the deceased were declared dead at the hospital, while one survivor remains hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives at Sugar Mill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal resulted in the deaths of three individuals and the hospitalization of a fourth, following exposure to toxic gas in a tank.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee, the incident unfolded as Kapil, aged 40, entered the tank for cleaning and collapsed due to the presence of poisonous gas. Saunpal, aged 49, attempted to assist Kapil but also fell unconscious. Efforts by supervisor Muneshwar, aged 45, to rescue the affected men ended tragically, with Muneshwar also succumbing to the toxic fumes. Prabhat, the last individual to enter the tank, survived but was hospitalized.

The affected tank contained two feet of rainwater, complicating rescue efforts. Fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, responded promptly to the scene and retrieved the laborers. Regrettably, doctors declared Kapil, Saunpal, and Muneshwar deceased. Prabhat, however, is out of danger but remains under medical care. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as further investigations continue, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025