Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives at Sugar Mill

An unfortunate incident at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal resulted in the deaths of three individuals and the hospitalization of a fourth, following exposure to toxic gas in a tank.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee, the incident unfolded as Kapil, aged 40, entered the tank for cleaning and collapsed due to the presence of poisonous gas. Saunpal, aged 49, attempted to assist Kapil but also fell unconscious. Efforts by supervisor Muneshwar, aged 45, to rescue the affected men ended tragically, with Muneshwar also succumbing to the toxic fumes. Prabhat, the last individual to enter the tank, survived but was hospitalized.

The affected tank contained two feet of rainwater, complicating rescue efforts. Fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, responded promptly to the scene and retrieved the laborers. Regrettably, doctors declared Kapil, Saunpal, and Muneshwar deceased. Prabhat, however, is out of danger but remains under medical care. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as further investigations continue, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)