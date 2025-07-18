CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Assam Eviction Drives

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has fervently demanded an immediate halt to the current eviction drives in Assam, asserting that these operations unjustly target Muslims and marginalized communities under the pretense of forest protection.

The Leftist party sharply criticized the BJP-led state government, alleging the evictions amount to a corporate land grab and labeling them as ethnic cleansing. A recent incident in Goalpara district, where an eviction clash resulted in a fatality, has highlighted the inhumanity of these actions, the party alleges.

A CPI(ML) fact-finding team documented severe displacement, asserting that thousands in various regions face uprooting. They urge the cessation of evictions, call for rehabilitation provision, and demand a judicial inquiry into the police violence associated with these drives.

