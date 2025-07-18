Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Assam Eviction Drives

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has called for an immediate stop to eviction drives in Assam, accusing the BJP government of targeting marginalized communities. CPI(ML) claims these actions serve as a cover for corporate land grabs, demanding rehabilitation for displaced families and justice for victims of police violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:09 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Assam Eviction Drives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has fervently demanded an immediate halt to the current eviction drives in Assam, asserting that these operations unjustly target Muslims and marginalized communities under the pretense of forest protection.

The Leftist party sharply criticized the BJP-led state government, alleging the evictions amount to a corporate land grab and labeling them as ethnic cleansing. A recent incident in Goalpara district, where an eviction clash resulted in a fatality, has highlighted the inhumanity of these actions, the party alleges.

A CPI(ML) fact-finding team documented severe displacement, asserting that thousands in various regions face uprooting. They urge the cessation of evictions, call for rehabilitation provision, and demand a judicial inquiry into the police violence associated with these drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025