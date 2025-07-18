CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Assam Eviction Drives
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has called for an immediate stop to eviction drives in Assam, accusing the BJP government of targeting marginalized communities. CPI(ML) claims these actions serve as a cover for corporate land grabs, demanding rehabilitation for displaced families and justice for victims of police violence.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has fervently demanded an immediate halt to the current eviction drives in Assam, asserting that these operations unjustly target Muslims and marginalized communities under the pretense of forest protection.
The Leftist party sharply criticized the BJP-led state government, alleging the evictions amount to a corporate land grab and labeling them as ethnic cleansing. A recent incident in Goalpara district, where an eviction clash resulted in a fatality, has highlighted the inhumanity of these actions, the party alleges.
A CPI(ML) fact-finding team documented severe displacement, asserting that thousands in various regions face uprooting. They urge the cessation of evictions, call for rehabilitation provision, and demand a judicial inquiry into the police violence associated with these drives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Calls for Unity: Bhattacharya Urges Educated Muslims to Oust TMC
Demolition Drive Initiated on Land Grabbed by Alleged Conversion Racket Mastermind
Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Haj 2026 Applications Open for Indian Muslims
One killed, several injured in clash between evicted people, security forces in Assam’s Goalpara: Officials.
Tensions Flare in Assam: Deadly Clash in Goalpara's Paikan Reserve Forest