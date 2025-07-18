Agriculture Department Employees Strike Against Alleged Assault by BJP Leader

The Agriculture Department employees initiated a strike on Friday following an alleged assault on one of their own by a local BJP leader and his driver. The incident reportedly occurred during a heated discussion over a urea shortage at a District Panchayat Board meeting.

A complaint has been filed by the aggrieved District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Narendra Pal Yadav, citing the BJP leader, Nitin Pathak, and his driver, Anmol, as his assailants. Claims of abuse, threats, and physical assault have been formally recorded, and police have launched an investigation.

In response, aggrieved department employees have submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding swift justice and threatening continued protests until adequate action is taken. Meanwhile, Pathak has denied these allegations, attributing them to a vendetta rooted in internal disputes and accusing Yadav of misconduct.