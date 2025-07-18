Left Menu

Agriculture Department Employees Strike Against Alleged Assault by BJP Leader

Employees of the Agriculture Department staged a strike on Friday to protest the alleged assault of District Agriculture Officer Narendra Pal Yadav by BJP leader Nitin Pathak and his driver Anmol. The incident arose during a meeting discussing urea shortages. Police investigations are ongoing, and protests continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:41 IST
Agriculture Department Employees Strike Against Alleged Assault by BJP Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Agriculture Department employees initiated a strike on Friday following an alleged assault on one of their own by a local BJP leader and his driver. The incident reportedly occurred during a heated discussion over a urea shortage at a District Panchayat Board meeting.

A complaint has been filed by the aggrieved District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Narendra Pal Yadav, citing the BJP leader, Nitin Pathak, and his driver, Anmol, as his assailants. Claims of abuse, threats, and physical assault have been formally recorded, and police have launched an investigation.

In response, aggrieved department employees have submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding swift justice and threatening continued protests until adequate action is taken. Meanwhile, Pathak has denied these allegations, attributing them to a vendetta rooted in internal disputes and accusing Yadav of misconduct.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025