Marathi Victory: Display Board Controversy in Navi Mumbai

A display board at the office of a Gujarat BJP MLA in Navi Mumbai was changed from Gujarati to Marathi after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected. The MNS argued for Marathi's prominence in Maharashtra, threatening action. The change reflects ongoing linguistic tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy arose in Navi Mumbai when a display board in Gujarati outside a Gujarat BJP MLA's office sparked objections from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The board, which initially did not feature Marathi, was quickly switched to the local language following a 24-hour ultimatum from the MNS.

MNS functionaries, led by Navi Mumbai city secretary Sachin Kadam, demanded the inclusion of Marathi on the board, citing respect for local culture and language. Their visit to the MLA's office highlighted concerns from local residents and the necessity of upholding Marathi's prominence in the state.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of linguistic tensions in Maharashtra, as seen in recent events concerning the imposition of Hindi. The conflict spotlighted the delicate balance between honoring local culture and accommodating diverse linguistic backgrounds in the region.

