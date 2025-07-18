Left Menu

Tragic Death of Dalit Teen in Haryana Sparks Outcry and Legal Action

The tragic death of 16-year-old Ganesh in Haryana has sparked a significant outcry. After days of protest, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under murder charges and the SC/ST Act, meeting the family's demands. Key political figures attended the funeral, and protests have now subsided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:51 IST
In response to the suspicious death of 16-year-old Ganesh on July 7, a heated public controversy has emerged in Hisar, Haryana.

Following the family's protesting efforts and demands, an FIR was filed against unidentified individuals under murder charges and the SC/ST Act. Consequently, these demands, including an impartial investigation and family employment, were accepted by the government.

Key political figures, including Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and MLA Randhir Panihar, attended Ganesh's funeral. The initial accusations suggest potential police misconduct during an incident involving loud music at a party. Meanwhile, political leaders like Rahul Gandhi have criticized the situation, highlighting broader societal issues regarding discrimination against Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

