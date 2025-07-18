Left Menu

Chaos in Governance: Jharkhand High Court Criticizes Government Over Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court has criticized the state's government for failing to conduct municipal elections, implying a breakdown of constitutional authority. After the elections were delayed despite previous orders, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari faces contempt charges. The court's harsh words highlight governance issues in the state.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:54 IST
Chaos in Governance: Jharkhand High Court Criticizes Government Over Municipal Elections
The Jharkhand High Court has issued a sharp rebuke to the state government, citing a breakdown in constitutional governance as the authorities ignore mandates regarding municipal elections. Justice Anand Sen expressed concern over the state's failure to adhere to legal processes.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari is now required to appear personally before the court to address charges of contempt due to non-compliance with a previous order mandating urban local body elections. This situation arises from a petition by former ward councilor Roshni Khalko, who flagged the overdue elections.

Originally, the government was directed to conduct these elections by January 2024. With continued delays and a term expiration in 2023, the high court has reiterated its demand for timely electoral processes within a four-month framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

