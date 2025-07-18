Betrayal and Tragedy: Husband Electrocuted in Delhi

Tragedy struck in Delhi's Dwarka where a 36-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted by his wife and her partner, the latter being a familial relative. The duo allegedly administered sleeping pills to the victim, identified as Karan Dev, before executing their plan, police sources revealed on Friday.

The incident came to light following a PCR call to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital on July 13, where Dev was pronounced dead due to electrocution. His wife reportedly informed the victim's family falsely after the incident, leading them to rush him to the hospital.

Despite initial reluctance from Karan's family to suspect foul play, his sibling raised concerns with the police about suspicious circumstances, leading to an investigation. Digital evidence suggested premeditated murder, prompting authorities to officially register a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)