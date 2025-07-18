Tensions Rise in Gaza: Hamas Seeks Truce Deal Amid Standoff
Hamas expresses willingness for an interim truce in the ongoing Gaza conflict, offering to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire. Negotiations with support from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. face challenges as disputes continue over truce logistics. Israel demands Hamas disarmament for war to end.
Hamas has indicated its preference for an interim truce in the ongoing Gaza conflict, with a spokesperson emphasizing that failure to reach such an agreement might prompt the group to renew demands for a comprehensive solution.
Despite Hamas' proposal to release hostages and settle on a permanent ceasefire, Israel has yet to agree, according to Abu Ubaida in a televised statement. The negotiations, driven by Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt with backing from the United States, seek a 60-day ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.
The potential deal includes the release of 10 hostages and the return of the remains of 18 others over the ceasefire period. Hamas cautions that Israeli non-compliance may derail prospects for future partial agreements. Key challenges remain over Israeli withdrawal maps, aid delivery into Gaza, and assurances for a lasting truce. Talks have stalled without substantial progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
