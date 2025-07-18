Tensions Rise in Gaza: Hamas Seeks Truce Deal Amid Standoff

Hamas has indicated its preference for an interim truce in the ongoing Gaza conflict, with a spokesperson emphasizing that failure to reach such an agreement might prompt the group to renew demands for a comprehensive solution.

Despite Hamas' proposal to release hostages and settle on a permanent ceasefire, Israel has yet to agree, according to Abu Ubaida in a televised statement. The negotiations, driven by Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt with backing from the United States, seek a 60-day ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The potential deal includes the release of 10 hostages and the return of the remains of 18 others over the ceasefire period. Hamas cautions that Israeli non-compliance may derail prospects for future partial agreements. Key challenges remain over Israeli withdrawal maps, aid delivery into Gaza, and assurances for a lasting truce. Talks have stalled without substantial progress.

