Tragic Explosion in LA: Possible Training Accident Under Investigation

An early Friday explosion in Los Angeles claimed the lives of three individuals, currently considered by authorities as a potential training mishap. A law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, communicated these developments to The Associated Press.

Responding promptly, the Los Angeles County Fire Department received emergency calls reporting an explosion at approximately 7:30 a.m. The details surrounding the incident, however, remain scant as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to confirm any fatalities.

Both US Attorney Bill Essayli's office and California Governor Gavin Newsom are apprised of the situation, with Newsom's office confirming the Governor's briefing. The explosion took place within the confines of the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles, as captured by aerial footage from KABC-TV showing a parking area populated by patrol cars and trucks.

