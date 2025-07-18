Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in LA: Possible Training Accident Under Investigation

A fatal explosion in Los Angeles killed three and may be linked to a training accident. Officials from the LA County Fire Department and California Governor's office are investigating. The incident occurred at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau. Details remain sparse as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An early Friday explosion in Los Angeles claimed the lives of three individuals, currently considered by authorities as a potential training mishap. A law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, communicated these developments to The Associated Press.

Responding promptly, the Los Angeles County Fire Department received emergency calls reporting an explosion at approximately 7:30 a.m. The details surrounding the incident, however, remain scant as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to confirm any fatalities.

Both US Attorney Bill Essayli's office and California Governor Gavin Newsom are apprised of the situation, with Newsom's office confirming the Governor's briefing. The explosion took place within the confines of the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles, as captured by aerial footage from KABC-TV showing a parking area populated by patrol cars and trucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

