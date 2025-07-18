International Scam: Trio Arrested for Duping Investor in Siliguri
Three suspects have been arrested in Gujarat for allegedly scamming a man from Siliguri out of Rs 47.5 lakh by promising high returns on investment through a fake website. The West Bengal CID apprehended them based on a complaint by victim Rajesh Jaiswal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the West Bengal CID has successfully nabbed three individuals from Gujarat for allegedly swindling a Siliguri resident out of several lakhs. The accused were apprehended in Surat after the victim, Rajesh Jaiswal, reported a massive financial fraud amounting to Rs 47.5 lakh.
The scammers are alleged to have constructed a fraudulent website and engaged with Jaiswal through virtual communication tools like WhatsApp, using numbers masked by international codes. They fraudulently persuaded him by guaranteeing unrealistic returns on his investment.
The suspects are currently en route to West Bengal under a transit remand and will soon face legal proceedings in the ACJM Siliguri Court, according to CID officials.
