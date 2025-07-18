Left Menu

Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence in Mumbai Assault Case

A Mumbai court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting his 8-year-old stepsister in 2019. The incident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area, and the man has also been fined Rs 10,000 by the sessions court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Mumbai court on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in a harrowing sexual assault case.

The conviction dates back to an incident in 2019, where the accused sexually assaulted his 8-year-old stepsister in the Shivaji Nagar area.

Along with the decade-long prison term, the convicted individual has been subjected to a monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 by the sessions court, according to a court official.

