Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence in Mumbai Assault Case
A Mumbai court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting his 8-year-old stepsister in 2019. The incident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area, and the man has also been fined Rs 10,000 by the sessions court.
In a significant ruling, a Mumbai court on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in a harrowing sexual assault case.
The conviction dates back to an incident in 2019, where the accused sexually assaulted his 8-year-old stepsister in the Shivaji Nagar area.
Along with the decade-long prison term, the convicted individual has been subjected to a monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 by the sessions court, according to a court official.
