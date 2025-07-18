Dark Schemes in Dwarka: The Electrocution Conspiracy

A shocking plot has emerged from Dwarka, Delhi, where the electrocution death of 36-year-old Karan Dev has led to the arrest of his wife and cousin, accused of murder.

Authorities say the deceased was first drugged with sleeping pills, then electrocuted, with the perpetrators reportedly planning the act through online chats. Dev's death was initially ruled accidental until his younger brother, Kunal, discovered evidence of foul play.

The police have registered a murder case and are investigating further, following the post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital which raised suspicions about the manner of Dev's death.