Dark Schemes in Dwarka: The Electrocution Conspiracy
In Dwarka, Delhi, Karan Dev's death by electrocution has led to arrests of his wife and cousin. Police suspect a murder plot after finding incriminating chats. Initially, the family suspected no foul play, but later urged a deeper investigation, resulting in charges of murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking plot has emerged from Dwarka, Delhi, where the electrocution death of 36-year-old Karan Dev has led to the arrest of his wife and cousin, accused of murder.
Authorities say the deceased was first drugged with sleeping pills, then electrocuted, with the perpetrators reportedly planning the act through online chats. Dev's death was initially ruled accidental until his younger brother, Kunal, discovered evidence of foul play.
The police have registered a murder case and are investigating further, following the post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital which raised suspicions about the manner of Dev's death.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dwarka
- Delhi
- electrocution
- murder
- arrested
- conspiracy
- police
- investigation
- Karan Dev
- post-mortem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder
Delhi Police cracks staged robbery case within 10 Hours, 2 arrested
Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession
Police in rural Bareilly nab 5 on sex racket charge