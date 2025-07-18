Left Menu

Dark Schemes in Dwarka: The Electrocution Conspiracy

In Dwarka, Delhi, Karan Dev's death by electrocution has led to arrests of his wife and cousin. Police suspect a murder plot after finding incriminating chats. Initially, the family suspected no foul play, but later urged a deeper investigation, resulting in charges of murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking plot has emerged from Dwarka, Delhi, where the electrocution death of 36-year-old Karan Dev has led to the arrest of his wife and cousin, accused of murder.

Authorities say the deceased was first drugged with sleeping pills, then electrocuted, with the perpetrators reportedly planning the act through online chats. Dev's death was initially ruled accidental until his younger brother, Kunal, discovered evidence of foul play.

The police have registered a murder case and are investigating further, following the post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital which raised suspicions about the manner of Dev's death.

