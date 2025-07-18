Punjab's War on Drugs: A New Era of Governance
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a firm stance against drug proliferation, celebrating the success of the anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh. Alongside, he criticized opposition parties, highlighted public welfare initiatives, and emphasized the state's commitment to providing jobs and maintaining social harmony.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a stringent crackdown on drugs in the state during the inauguration of new tehsil complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh. The chief minister cited the success of the anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, as evidence of public support for the government's initiatives.
Mann criticized opposition parties, accusing Congress and the Akalis of being power-hungry and divided. He assured that the current administration would continue to make pro-people decisions and shift the focus towards creating job opportunities for the youth.
Highlighting the region's spiritual legacy, Mann condemned divisive forces attempting to disrupt Punjab's harmony. He also showcased public welfare schemes, including the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, and stressed the creation of over 55,000 government jobs, boosting citizens' trust in the state.
