Tragedy Strikes Sugar Mill: Toxic Gas Claims Lives
Three workers died and another was hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank at a sugar mill in Nangal, Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities initiated an investigation, and a four-member team was formed to assess the incident. Necessary actions will be pursued based on the findings.
In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives, and one was hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas at a sugar mill in Nangal, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred during tank cleaning operations on Friday.
Kapil, 40, entered the tank first and succumbed to the poisonous fumes. In an attempt to save him, Saunpal, 49, and Supervisor Muneshwar, 45, also fell unconscious inside the rainwater-filled tank. Despite rescue attempts, all three were declared dead by medical authorities. Prabhat, who also entered the tank to assist, survived and is under medical care.
District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur confirmed the formation of a four-member inquiry team led by the sub-divisional magistrate of Najibabad to probe the incident. Based on the impending report, strict actions will follow as authorities aim to hold those responsible accountable.
