Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at L.A. County Sheriff's Training Facility

An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's training facility in East Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of three deputies, marking the largest loss for the department since 1857, said Sheriff Robert Luna.

Though details are scant, sources suggested the blast happened during a bomb squad's handling of explosives. The sheriff avoided confirming this.

State and federal investigators, including the Los Angeles Fire Department's arson squad and members of the state fire marshal's office, are collaborating to uncover the cause as the nation absorbs this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)