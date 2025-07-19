Ceasefire in Syria: A Diplomatic Win

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, announced on Friday the successful negotiation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria, with critical backing from regional powers like Turkey and Jordan. This development follows a period of escalating tensions marked by Israeli airstrikes in Damascus and southern Syria.

The airstrikes were launched in response to perceived threats to the Syrian Druze community, a minority with significant presence in Lebanon and Israel. Barrack urged minority groups including Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to lay down arms and work towards fostering a unified Syrian identity.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that diplomatic measures were in place to address the conflict, labeling the situation in Syria as 'troubling and horrifying.' This diplomatic push has coincided with a noticeable reduction in violence, particularly following the withdrawal of government troops from the hotspot area of Sweida.

(With inputs from agencies.)