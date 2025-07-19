Left Menu

Drone Blazes and Rescue Efforts: Odesa Under Siege

Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, igniting a multi-storey apartment building. Odesa's mayor reported that at least 20 drones targeted the city. Firefighters and rescuers are actively working to manage the blaze and evacuate civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:33 IST
Drone Blazes and Rescue Efforts: Odesa Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation early Saturday, Russian forces unleashed a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa. The aggressive onslaught left at least one multi-storey apartment building ablaze, according to the city's mayor, Hennady Trukhanov.

Communicating through the Telegram messaging app, Mayor Trukhanov noted that at least 20 drones converged in the assault, a testament to the city's recurring role as a target in the ongoing conflict. Among the damage was a high-rise apartment block now engulfed in flames, prompting a swift response from local rescuers.

Imagery circulating online captures the magnitude of the incident, showcasing an inferno at the building's pinnacle and dense smoke pouring from its windows. Firefighters have been seen deploying equipment and personnel to the scene, striving to mitigate the blaze and secure the safe evacuation of affected residents.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025