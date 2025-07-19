Drone Blazes and Rescue Efforts: Odesa Under Siege

In a dramatic escalation early Saturday, Russian forces unleashed a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa. The aggressive onslaught left at least one multi-storey apartment building ablaze, according to the city's mayor, Hennady Trukhanov.

Communicating through the Telegram messaging app, Mayor Trukhanov noted that at least 20 drones converged in the assault, a testament to the city's recurring role as a target in the ongoing conflict. Among the damage was a high-rise apartment block now engulfed in flames, prompting a swift response from local rescuers.

Imagery circulating online captures the magnitude of the incident, showcasing an inferno at the building's pinnacle and dense smoke pouring from its windows. Firefighters have been seen deploying equipment and personnel to the scene, striving to mitigate the blaze and secure the safe evacuation of affected residents.