Trump Sues WSJ Over $10 Billion Defamation Claim

Donald Trump is suing the Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch for $10 billion, alleging the paper defamed him by reporting he sent a suggestive birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The lawsuit seeks reputational and financial damages, with Trump denying the Journal's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp, and owner Rupert Murdoch. The suit alleges that a recent Journal report, which claimed that Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a sexually suggestive birthday greeting in 2003, has caused significant reputational and financial harm.

Epstein, who died in 2019, had been a controversial figure tied to conspiracy theories, especially among Trump's supporters. The report claimed Trump's relationship with Epstein included shared secrets and inappropriate interactions, accusations Trump strongly denies.

The legal action comes amidst growing public and legal scrutiny around the Epstein case, including the potential unsealing of documents related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Proponents are anxious for truth and transparency, particularly concerning Epstein's connections with powerful figures.

