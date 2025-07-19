Ceasefire Achieved as Violence Escalates in Syrian Conflict

In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire following Israel's intervention in the ongoing conflict in Southern Syria. The deal, mediated by the US, aims to quell escalating violence involving Syrian government forces, Bedouin tribes, and Druze minority factions.

The ceasefire brings a temporary halt to hostilities in Sweida province. However, renewed clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups threaten to undermine the fragile peace, leaving tens of thousands displaced amidst a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Despite the accord, humanitarian aid remains obstructed, and tensions on the ground continue to pose severe challenges for relief efforts. The situation in Sweida underscores the complexity of the Syrian conflict and the delicate balance of regional alliances.