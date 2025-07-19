Left Menu

Trump Announces Release of More Hostages Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump announced the imminent release of 10 more hostages from Gaza, amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Doha. The talks involve Israeli and Hamas representatives discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire. The situation remains tense, with ongoing violence resulting in thousands of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that another 10 hostages are expected to be released from Gaza soon. He made this revelation during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House, applauding the ongoing diplomatic efforts by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been engaged in ceasefire discussions in Doha since July 6, working on a U.S.-backed proposal that aims for a 60-day ceasefire. 'We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly,' Trump asserted.

Despite predictions of an imminent breakthrough, a final agreement remains challenging. Hamas' armed wing spokesperson indicated the group's willingness for an interim truce, though a comprehensive deal is preferred. The truce would see the return of 10 hostages and 18 bodies, in exchange for the release of detained Palestinians, amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

