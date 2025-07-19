Trump Announces Release of More Hostages Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that another 10 hostages are expected to be released from Gaza soon. He made this revelation during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House, applauding the ongoing diplomatic efforts by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been engaged in ceasefire discussions in Doha since July 6, working on a U.S.-backed proposal that aims for a 60-day ceasefire. 'We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly,' Trump asserted.

Despite predictions of an imminent breakthrough, a final agreement remains challenging. Hamas' armed wing spokesperson indicated the group's willingness for an interim truce, though a comprehensive deal is preferred. The truce would see the return of 10 hostages and 18 bodies, in exchange for the release of detained Palestinians, amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)