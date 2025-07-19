Trump Sues Rupert Murdoch Over Epstein Letter Report

Former President Donald Trump launched a legal battle against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal, filing a $10 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit disputes the newspaper's recent reporting on an allegedly sexually suggestive letter linked to Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump categorically denies writing.

Filed in a Miami federal court, the lawsuit follows a Wall Street Journal article that described the contentious letter included in a 2003 album for Epstein's birthday. Trump called the claims "false, malicious, and defamatory." The letter was originally collected by Ghislaine Maxwell before Epstein's legal troubles began.

With public interest surging, the Justice Department requested the unsealing of grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case. This move comes amid scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to records concerning Epstein. Trump's latest comments label his own supporters as "weaklings" for seeking more disclosure from the Epstein investigation.

