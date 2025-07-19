Trump Sues Rupert Murdoch Over Epstein Letter Report
Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal for its reporting on alleged links between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit disputes a letter reportedly linked to Trump, which he claims is false and defamatory. The Justice Department seeks to unseal related records.
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump launched a legal battle against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal, filing a $10 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit disputes the newspaper's recent reporting on an allegedly sexually suggestive letter linked to Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump categorically denies writing.
Filed in a Miami federal court, the lawsuit follows a Wall Street Journal article that described the contentious letter included in a 2003 album for Epstein's birthday. Trump called the claims "false, malicious, and defamatory." The letter was originally collected by Ghislaine Maxwell before Epstein's legal troubles began.
With public interest surging, the Justice Department requested the unsealing of grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case. This move comes amid scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to records concerning Epstein. Trump's latest comments label his own supporters as "weaklings" for seeking more disclosure from the Epstein investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Rejects Saket Gokhale's Apology in Defamation Case
Gehlot Fires Back: The Rajasthan Defamation Dispute Intensifies
Rahul Gandhi Pleads Not Guilty in V D Savarkar Defamation Case
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases
Justice Department Overhaul: Staff Shake-Up under Attorney General Pam Bondi