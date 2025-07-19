Trump's Legal Battle: A New Chapter in the Media War
President Donald Trump has launched a $10 billion legal battle against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch after a report on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit follows controversy surrounding the Justice Department's decision not to release further details from Epstein's case.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, following a controversial report about his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.
The lawsuit surfaced after the Justice Department petitioned a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts from Epstein's sex trafficking case, sparking tension between Trump and his supporters due to the administration's reluctance to release more files despite prior promises.
In his lawsuit, Trump accused the newspaper of publishing false information about a letter allegedly penned by him, connected to Epstein's past, asserting its publication caused significant harm to his reputation.
