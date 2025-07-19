Tragic Daylight Attack Shocks Meghalaya Village

A gruesome crime has left a community in shock as a schoolgirl was murdered in broad daylight in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district. The attack, which took place in Samgong village on Friday, has prompted a manhunt for the culprit. Police are actively seeking leads while appealing to the public for information.

The teenager, whose identity has not been disclosed, was attacked with a machete in full view of the public, according to a senior police officer. The motive behind this senseless act of violence remains unclear, adding to the community's distress.

The victim's body was transported to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as investigations continue. Authorities have announced rewards for any information that leads to the arrest of the attacker, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.