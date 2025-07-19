Left Menu

Gangland Execution at Patna Hospital Spills Across Borders

Five individuals were arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Mishra, a parolee involved in 24 criminal cases, was shot dead by gunmen. Police tracked and arrested the suspects through mobile data, raising questions about the incident's hospital security.

Updated: 19-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:21 IST
  • India

Five individuals have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the high-profile murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. Mishra was gunned down inside a hospital in Patna, where he was on parole for previous criminal convictions.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid early Saturday, apprehending the accused from a housing complex in New Town near Kolkata. This joint operation by Bihar and West Bengal police successfully tracked the accused using mobile tower locations.

A viral CCTV footage revealed the chilling entry of the gunmen into the ICU where Mishra was receiving treatment. Authorities are probing how such a glaring security lapse occurred, allowing the assailants unchecked access to their target.

