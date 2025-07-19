Gangland Execution at Patna Hospital Spills Across Borders
Five individuals were arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Mishra, a parolee involved in 24 criminal cases, was shot dead by gunmen. Police tracked and arrested the suspects through mobile data, raising questions about the incident's hospital security.
Five individuals have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the high-profile murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. Mishra was gunned down inside a hospital in Patna, where he was on parole for previous criminal convictions.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid early Saturday, apprehending the accused from a housing complex in New Town near Kolkata. This joint operation by Bihar and West Bengal police successfully tracked the accused using mobile tower locations.
A viral CCTV footage revealed the chilling entry of the gunmen into the ICU where Mishra was receiving treatment. Authorities are probing how such a glaring security lapse occurred, allowing the assailants unchecked access to their target.
