Gangland Execution at Patna Hospital Spills Across Borders

Five individuals have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the high-profile murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. Mishra was gunned down inside a hospital in Patna, where he was on parole for previous criminal convictions.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid early Saturday, apprehending the accused from a housing complex in New Town near Kolkata. This joint operation by Bihar and West Bengal police successfully tracked the accused using mobile tower locations.

A viral CCTV footage revealed the chilling entry of the gunmen into the ICU where Mishra was receiving treatment. Authorities are probing how such a glaring security lapse occurred, allowing the assailants unchecked access to their target.