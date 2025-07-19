Left Menu

Delhi Tree Felling Controversy: Legal Drama Unfolds over 'Fake Permission'

In a shocking disclosure, Delhi Forest Department informed the Supreme Court about 'fake permission' for tree felling in Vasant Kunj. Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari's plea highlights the violation of ecological protection orders. An investigation is ongoing, with a hearing set for July 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:30 IST
The Delhi Forest Department has revealed a disconcerting case of forgery involving 'fake permission' for cutting trees in the ecologically sensitive Ridge area of Vasant Kunj. The unauthorized action, allegedly conducted for a housing project, drew legal attention and sparked a contempt plea by environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari.

The department's deputy conservator reported that permission in his name was fraudulently issued to Rakesh Kumar Sharma. This revelation, tied to the Supreme Court's protection order, has raised serious environmental and legal concerns. The police investigation, however, faces hurdles as critical evidence remains illegible, hindering progress.

Authorities are now facing a July 21 court hearing, scrutinizing whether contempt of court proceedings will commence. Meanwhile, the Ridge area continues to remain under threat, underscoring the need for stringent enforcement of ecological safeguards and judicial orders.

