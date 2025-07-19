Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: A Fatal Shooting Incident

A fatal shooting occurred in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, where 35-year-old Pushpa Devi was killed by a bullet from a village defense guard's weapon. The incident happened in the remote village of Aragam, with an investigation underway to determine if the firing was intentional or accidental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a shooting incident in the remote village of Aragam, situated in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, according to officials on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Pushpa Devi, wife of Rakesh Kumar, was struck by a bullet fired from the weapon of Village Defence Guard (VDG) Sandeep Kumar when she stepped outside her home late Friday. Devi was pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirmed.

Authorities have registered a case, with the accused now in custody. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the shooting, specifically whether it was a deliberate act or a tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

