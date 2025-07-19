Police Crackdown on Encrypted Messaging in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Police counter-intelligence wing detained 10 individuals for using encrypted messaging apps to engage in terrorist activities guided by handlers from Pakistan. Searches across Kashmir revealed suspicious activity tied to these apps, intent on radicalizing local youth.
In a significant counter-terror operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing detained 10 individuals for allegedly orchestrating terror activities using encrypted messaging applications under Pakistani handlers' instructions. Officials confirmed the detentions followed extensive searches across multiple Kashmir locations.
The raids, led by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), stem from a two-year-old case involving provisions of the ULA(P) Act and IPC 120-B, revealing critical evidence through meticulous planning and execution. Encrypted channels were reportedly used for recruitment and financial transactions for terrorist ranks, linked to groups such as JeM and LeT.
The operation aims to dismantle terror frameworks and protect local youth from extremist influences, with officials uncovering significant documentary evidence and digital devices. The ongoing investigation endeavors to prevent the misuse of communication devices and dismantle terrorist support systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
