Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Encrypted Messaging in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police counter-intelligence wing detained 10 individuals for using encrypted messaging apps to engage in terrorist activities guided by handlers from Pakistan. Searches across Kashmir revealed suspicious activity tied to these apps, intent on radicalizing local youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:50 IST
Police Crackdown on Encrypted Messaging in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terror operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing detained 10 individuals for allegedly orchestrating terror activities using encrypted messaging applications under Pakistani handlers' instructions. Officials confirmed the detentions followed extensive searches across multiple Kashmir locations.

The raids, led by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), stem from a two-year-old case involving provisions of the ULA(P) Act and IPC 120-B, revealing critical evidence through meticulous planning and execution. Encrypted channels were reportedly used for recruitment and financial transactions for terrorist ranks, linked to groups such as JeM and LeT.

The operation aims to dismantle terror frameworks and protect local youth from extremist influences, with officials uncovering significant documentary evidence and digital devices. The ongoing investigation endeavors to prevent the misuse of communication devices and dismantle terrorist support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025