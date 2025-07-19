Left Menu

Mizoram Prepares Biometric Enrollment for Displaced Myanmar and Bangladesh Nationals

Mizoram is set to conduct biometric and demographic recording for displaced Myanmar and Bangladesh nationals. The initiative, facilitated through training sessions for officers, will employ both online and offline methods due to connectivity issues in rural areas. More than 32,000 Myanmar and 2,371 Bangladeshi nationals currently reside in Mizoram.

Mizoram is undertaking a significant biometric registration of displaced persons from Myanmar and Bangladesh, officials confirmed on Saturday. This critical exercise includes training officers across the state, with operations expected to kick off by the end of July.

The data collection will be primarily conducted online via the foreigners' identification portal, although offline methods remain necessary in rural zones with limited internet access. A government statement highlighted training sessions organized by Lunglei District Level Committee on Myanmar & Bangladesh Refugees, aiming to equip officers for accurate identification and enrollment tasks.

The drive will commence this month, starting from Ramthar Camp and extending to additional camps. More than 32,000 Myanmar nationals and 2,371 Bangladeshi refugees currently reside in Mizoram. The variability in population is notable, with many from Myanmar frequently crossing borders between their homeland and Mizoram.

