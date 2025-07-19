Return to Mota Pipodara: The Journey Home for 300 Tribals
An IPS officer's query led to the homecoming of 300 Kodarvi tribals 11 years after fleeing their village in Gujarat over a murder-related conflict. The tribes were welcomed back with rehabilitation efforts by local officials, marking a significant step towards reconciliation and community rebuilding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banaskantha | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:10 IST
- India
An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's simple inquiry sparked a remarkable journey home for 300 Kodarvi tribals in Gujarat, ending an 11-year exile prompted by a murder-related incident.
The tribals, forced to leave Mota Pipodara in Banaskantha in 2014 due to an informal tribal justice system called 'Chadotaru,' have returned home thanks to efforts led by local law enforcement.
Their reintegration was marked by official support, including land restoration and housing provisions, symbolizing a triumph over past conflicts and a fresh start for the community.
