Tragedy in Ballia: Two Suicides Shock Community

In Ballia district, tragedy struck with two reported suicides. A 12-year-old boy hanged himself after his mother's scolding, and a 35-year-old man jumped in front of a train. Police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a grim turn of events, Ballia district was the scene of two suicides involving a minor boy and a man, officials reported on Saturday.

Satyam Gond, aged 12, tragically ended his life by hanging himself in his Sultanpur village home on Friday. Police, after being alerted, took his body under custody for a post-mortem. At the time, Satyam was alone at home while his mother and siblings were grazing goats. The young boy allegedly took this step after being reprimanded by his mother, according to Rasra Police Station SHO Vipin Singh.

In a separate incident, Pankaj Thathera, 35, reportedly committed suicide by leaping in front of a train in Ballia's Ubhaon Police Station territory. The Krishak Express from Varanasi to Lucknow struck him near the Madhuban railway crossing on Friday night. Police dispatched his body for a post-mortem and are delving into the reasons behind his drastic decision, stated Ubhaon Police Station SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

