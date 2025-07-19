Officer's Bonnet Ride: A High-Stakes Gwalior Drama

A police sub-inspector in Gwalior was involved in a dramatic incident where he allegedly drove a vehicle with a man clinging to the bonnet for approximately 200 meters. The event unfolded amid a heated confrontation in a no-parking zone outside a hotel.

The altercation, which escalated after the officer reportedly broke a car window, was captured on CCTV and quickly spread on social media platforms. As a consequence, the officer, Prashant Sharma, has been relieved from his field duties pending an ongoing investigation.

The Inspector General of Gwalior Zone, Arvind Saxena, confirmed that the incident is being probed by a senior officer. While allegations emerged suggesting the officer was intoxicated, senior police officials have denied these claims.