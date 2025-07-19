Left Menu

Officer's Bonnet Ride: A High-Stakes Gwalior Drama

A police sub-inspector in Gwalior dragged a man atop the bonnet of a car for 200 meters. Captured on CCTV, the event originated from a heated argument over parking with a hotel owner. The officer has been relieved from field duty amid an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:26 IST
Officer's Bonnet Ride: A High-Stakes Gwalior Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector in Gwalior was involved in a dramatic incident where he allegedly drove a vehicle with a man clinging to the bonnet for approximately 200 meters. The event unfolded amid a heated confrontation in a no-parking zone outside a hotel.

The altercation, which escalated after the officer reportedly broke a car window, was captured on CCTV and quickly spread on social media platforms. As a consequence, the officer, Prashant Sharma, has been relieved from his field duties pending an ongoing investigation.

The Inspector General of Gwalior Zone, Arvind Saxena, confirmed that the incident is being probed by a senior officer. While allegations emerged suggesting the officer was intoxicated, senior police officials have denied these claims.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025