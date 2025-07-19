MLA Interrogated in Realtor's Murder Case

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj was questioned by the police for more than three hours regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shivu, a former rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor killed on Tuesday night in Bharathi Nagar. Five arrests have been made so far in connection with the murder case.

Basavaraj cooperated with the investigation, stating to reporters that he was called for an inquiry, and he promised continued cooperation. The Karnataka High Court directed him to appear on July 19 for further questioning, and he has also sought to quash the FIR, arguing that it lacks merit.

The deceased's mother, Vijayalakshmi, claimed she did not name Basavaraj in her initial report, questioning the police's addition of his name. Basavaraj received temporary relief from arrest until July 21, as granted by the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)