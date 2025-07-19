Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Jharkhand

Two individuals have been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The attack, linked to a land dispute, left the victim's daughter and granddaughter critically injured. Police are pursuing one more suspect involved in the incident.

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police have arrested two individuals following the brutal murder of an elderly woman on July 13 in Champi village, within the Bodam police station area.

The attackers barged into the home of 64-year-old Nirasi Sardar, fatally wounding her and leaving her daughter and granddaughter with severe injuries. The motive behind the attack has been attributed to a long-standing land dispute, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg.

The accused, Shishudhar Sardar and Vikram Sardar, reportedly confessed after being apprehended. Police are now focused on capturing a third suspect still at large, as well as recovering a pickaxe and cleaver used in the crime.

