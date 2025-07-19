High-Stakes in Andhra: MP Midhun Reddy's Arrest Over Alleged Liquor Scam

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, during an investigation into a massive Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, which occurred under the previous YSRCP regime.

The Special Investigation Team diligently interrogated Reddy for hours before proceeding to arrest him at approximately 7:30 pm in Vijayawada, confirmed over the phone by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, suggesting plans to produce him in court soon.

In response, YSRCP leaders criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of leveraging state power for political vendettas, while firmly asserting their commitment to challenging such acts and discrediting government actions seen as corruption-ridden.