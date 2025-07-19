High-Stakes in Andhra: MP Midhun Reddy's Arrest Over Alleged Liquor Scam
Andhra Pradesh police arrested YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy amid a heightened investigation into a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The arrest is seen as part of a political conspiracy against those linked to YSRCP leadership. Meanwhile, YSRCP vows to counter alleged false accusations by the government.
YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, during an investigation into a massive Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, which occurred under the previous YSRCP regime.
The Special Investigation Team diligently interrogated Reddy for hours before proceeding to arrest him at approximately 7:30 pm in Vijayawada, confirmed over the phone by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, suggesting plans to produce him in court soon.
In response, YSRCP leaders criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of leveraging state power for political vendettas, while firmly asserting their commitment to challenging such acts and discrediting government actions seen as corruption-ridden.
