High-Stakes in Andhra: MP Midhun Reddy's Arrest Over Alleged Liquor Scam

Andhra Pradesh police arrested YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy amid a heightened investigation into a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The arrest is seen as part of a political conspiracy against those linked to YSRCP leadership. Meanwhile, YSRCP vows to counter alleged false accusations by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:32 IST
High-Stakes in Andhra: MP Midhun Reddy's Arrest Over Alleged Liquor Scam
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, during an investigation into a massive Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, which occurred under the previous YSRCP regime.

The Special Investigation Team diligently interrogated Reddy for hours before proceeding to arrest him at approximately 7:30 pm in Vijayawada, confirmed over the phone by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, suggesting plans to produce him in court soon.

In response, YSRCP leaders criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of leveraging state power for political vendettas, while firmly asserting their commitment to challenging such acts and discrediting government actions seen as corruption-ridden.

