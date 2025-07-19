Meghalaya Women's Body Urges Justice in Schoolgirl's Tragic Death
The Meghalaya State Commission for Women condemned the assault and murder of a schoolgirl in East Garo Hills, pressing for swift justice. They called for a transparent investigation and emphasized the shared responsibility of ensuring the safety of all women. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) expressed profound shock and condemnation regarding the brutal sexual assault and murder of a schoolgirl in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills.
In highlighting the attack as a severe violation of basic human rights, the MSCW extended its condolences to the victim's family. The commission described the incident as an intolerable affront to societal values of humanity and justice, urging immediate action.
The MSCW called for the swift apprehension of the perpetrator and demanded transparency in the investigation led by Meghalaya Police. They appealed to communities and citizens for cooperative efforts to ensure justice. Meanwhile, a police manhunt continues for the accused, with rewards offered for information.
ALSO READ
Punjab & Haryana HC chief justice recuses from hearing case against builder
Mizoram: Residents of Champhai town stage protest, demand justice for youth killed in March
More transparency will be infused in collegium system of appointment of judges: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in Mumbai.
Don't see God in us, see God in justice: SC
Constitutional Clash: Kapil Sibal Questions Govt Over Justice Impeachment Process