Tragedy in Massachusetts: Fire Claims Lives at Assisted-Living Facility

A tragic fire claimed its tenth victim after engulfing an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts last weekend, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Brenda Cropper, 66, passed away in a hospital on Friday. Initial reports of her death earlier in the week were due to miscommunication, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The fire, which erupted on Sunday, forced some residents to hang out of windows, desperately calling for assistance. Though the cause is still under investigation, the district attorney's office states it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon noted that the fire began in a second-floor room. Concerns have been raised about the conditions at Gabriel House prior to the incident, as over 30 individuals suffered injuries amidst the smoke and flames.

