Left Menu

Tragedy in Massachusetts: Fire Claims Lives at Assisted-Living Facility

A devastating fire at an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts has resulted in the death of ten individuals. Brenda Cropper, aged 66, succumbed to her injuries. The fire, which left residents desperate for help, is under investigation but is not deemed suspicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fallriver | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:10 IST
Tragedy in Massachusetts: Fire Claims Lives at Assisted-Living Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire claimed its tenth victim after engulfing an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts last weekend, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Brenda Cropper, 66, passed away in a hospital on Friday. Initial reports of her death earlier in the week were due to miscommunication, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The fire, which erupted on Sunday, forced some residents to hang out of windows, desperately calling for assistance. Though the cause is still under investigation, the district attorney's office states it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon noted that the fire began in a second-floor room. Concerns have been raised about the conditions at Gabriel House prior to the incident, as over 30 individuals suffered injuries amidst the smoke and flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025