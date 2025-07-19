ATM Scam Cracked: Three Arrested in North Delhi

Authorities in north Delhi have apprehended three individuals for their involvement in a significant ATM fraud case, which netted them Rs 98,000. The suspects, identified as Dharmender, Saheb Kumar Sahni, and Tuntun, were reportedly duping ATM users in the Burari area by masquerading as helpful bystanders.

During the operation, the police were able to recover Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards from multiple banks, indicating the group's well-practiced scam activities. The accused, originally hailing from Bihar, moved to Delhi for work and allegedly turned to crime for financial gain, sharing rented accommodations in the city.

The arrests came after careful police investigation, which included reviewing CCTV footage to identify one of the suspects. Subsequent interrogation led to the capture of all three individuals, who confessed to their involvement. They aimed to trick ATM users into depositing or withdrawing cash, then exploited their trust to gain access to their funds.