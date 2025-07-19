Kolkata Police Gears Up for TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally Amid High Court Directives
Kolkata Police is fully prepared to follow the high court's directives during the TMC's rally on July 21, Commissioner Manoj Verma said. Extra officers and volunteers will ensure smooth traffic. Helplines have been launched, and preparations reviewed to maintain law and order during the commemorative event.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Police is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the high court's directives regarding the Trinamool Congress's rally on July 21, as stated by Commissioner Manoj Verma.
To facilitate public mobility, three helplines have been established. The preparations for the annual martyrs' day rally, to honor the Youth Congress workers killed in a 1993 police firing, are nearing completion.
In addition to coordinating with nearby city police forces, Kolkata Police will deploy additional officers to ensure uninterrupted traffic and maintain law and order, particularly between 9 am and 11 am as per the court's instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French air traffic controllers' strike disrupts flights for second day
Strike by air traffic controllers disrupting travel to, from, over France
Interpol seeks MPSTSF's help to unravel network of jailed tiger poacher-trafficker Tashi Sherpa
Consumers get refund of Rs 7.14 cr in last 2 months with National Consumer Helpline support
UPDATE 1-French air traffic controllers' strike disrupts flights for second day