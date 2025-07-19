Left Menu

Kolkata Police Gears Up for TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally Amid High Court Directives

Kolkata Police is fully prepared to follow the high court's directives during the TMC's rally on July 21, Commissioner Manoj Verma said. Extra officers and volunteers will ensure smooth traffic. Helplines have been launched, and preparations reviewed to maintain law and order during the commemorative event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:26 IST
Kolkata Police Gears Up for TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally Amid High Court Directives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the high court's directives regarding the Trinamool Congress's rally on July 21, as stated by Commissioner Manoj Verma.

To facilitate public mobility, three helplines have been established. The preparations for the annual martyrs' day rally, to honor the Youth Congress workers killed in a 1993 police firing, are nearing completion.

In addition to coordinating with nearby city police forces, Kolkata Police will deploy additional officers to ensure uninterrupted traffic and maintain law and order, particularly between 9 am and 11 am as per the court's instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025