Kolkata Police Gears Up for TMC's Martyrs' Day Rally Amid High Court Directives

The Kolkata Police is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the high court's directives regarding the Trinamool Congress's rally on July 21, as stated by Commissioner Manoj Verma.

To facilitate public mobility, three helplines have been established. The preparations for the annual martyrs' day rally, to honor the Youth Congress workers killed in a 1993 police firing, are nearing completion.

In addition to coordinating with nearby city police forces, Kolkata Police will deploy additional officers to ensure uninterrupted traffic and maintain law and order, particularly between 9 am and 11 am as per the court's instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)