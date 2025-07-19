Vigilant Guardians: Ensuring Security for Amarnath Yatra

The Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, conducted an extensive security review on Saturday amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, focusing on safeguarding the pilgrimage amidst regional security concerns.

During the comprehensive evaluation, Prabhat coordinated with representatives from the Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and other agencies, highlighting the concerted efforts in ensuring a robust security blanket over sensitive regions of the Union Territory.

He stressed the importance of seamless inter-agency collaboration, lauding their professionalism and commitment to peacekeeping, while urging the adoption of innovative strategies to tackle evolving security challenges effectively.