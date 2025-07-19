Left Menu

Vigilant Guardians: Ensuring Security for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed the security for the Amarnath Yatra, coordinating with key security forces. Emphasizing synergy among various agencies, the meeting highlighted contributions in counter-infiltration, ensuring convoy safety, and maintaining peace. Prabhat praised the forces' professionalism and urged innovative vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, conducted an extensive security review on Saturday amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, focusing on safeguarding the pilgrimage amidst regional security concerns.

During the comprehensive evaluation, Prabhat coordinated with representatives from the Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and other agencies, highlighting the concerted efforts in ensuring a robust security blanket over sensitive regions of the Union Territory.

He stressed the importance of seamless inter-agency collaboration, lauding their professionalism and commitment to peacekeeping, while urging the adoption of innovative strategies to tackle evolving security challenges effectively.

