Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Gangster’s Killers in Kolkata

In a major breakthrough, five individuals have been detained by authorities following the brutal murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Among those apprehended, a woman was included, and all were found in a guest house in Kolkata's Anandapur area.

The operation, conducted by a joint team of Bihar Police and West Bengal STF, saw several suspects taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for intense questioning. A suspect found injured was transported by ambulance, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation.

CCTV footage has been pivotal, capturing a white SUV with the alleged main perpetrators, intensifying the manhunt as officers scour areas like Basanti Highway and Kolkata Leather Complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)