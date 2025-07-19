Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Gangster’s Killers in Kolkata

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was gunned down in a Patna hospital while on parole. As police continue their search for prime suspects seen on CCTV, they interrogate those captured, linked to aiding the escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:38 IST
In a major breakthrough, five individuals have been detained by authorities following the brutal murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Among those apprehended, a woman was included, and all were found in a guest house in Kolkata's Anandapur area.

The operation, conducted by a joint team of Bihar Police and West Bengal STF, saw several suspects taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for intense questioning. A suspect found injured was transported by ambulance, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation.

CCTV footage has been pivotal, capturing a white SUV with the alleged main perpetrators, intensifying the manhunt as officers scour areas like Basanti Highway and Kolkata Leather Complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

