Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Gangster’s Killers in Kolkata
Five individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was gunned down in a Patna hospital while on parole. As police continue their search for prime suspects seen on CCTV, they interrogate those captured, linked to aiding the escape.
In a major breakthrough, five individuals have been detained by authorities following the brutal murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Among those apprehended, a woman was included, and all were found in a guest house in Kolkata's Anandapur area.
The operation, conducted by a joint team of Bihar Police and West Bengal STF, saw several suspects taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for intense questioning. A suspect found injured was transported by ambulance, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation.
CCTV footage has been pivotal, capturing a white SUV with the alleged main perpetrators, intensifying the manhunt as officers scour areas like Basanti Highway and Kolkata Leather Complex.
