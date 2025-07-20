Tragedy Unfolds: Abducted Boy's Body Found in Rajasthan

The tragic conclusion to a months-long search unfolded as Rajasthan Police discovered the body of an eight-year-old boy named Abhay, who had been abducted from Agra in April. The body was found buried in Mania village, bringing a devastating end to the case that has gripped local communities.

Abhay, a Class 1 student and son of Vijay Pratap, a transport firm owner, went missing while playing near his home on April 30. Shortly after, his family received a ransom letter demanding Rs 80 lakh, but efforts to secure his release met a heartbreaking conclusion.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep Lal stated that a post-mortem examination has been completed. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to solve the case, expressing confidence in achieving a breakthrough soon.