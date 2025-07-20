Daring Burglary: Elderly Businessman Tied and Robbed in Pimpri Chinchwad
In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, unidentified men broke into a bungalow, tied up an elderly businessman, and escaped with valuables. The incident occurred in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area at around 9 pm. Police are investigating the matter and assessing the extent of the robbery.
In a brazen burglary, unidentified men reportedly broke into a bungalow in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday night and attacked an elderly businessman, police confirmed on Sunday.
The shocking incident took place in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area at approximately 9 pm. Responding to the crime scene, police authorities initiated an investigation into the dramatic heist.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar, stated that initial investigations point to a group of three to four assailants. The suspects allegedly tied the hands of the elderly occupant and scoured the house for valuables. It remains unclear what was stolen, but efforts are underway to determine the full scale of the theft. Another police official confirmed the victim's identity as a businessman. The investigation is ongoing.
