Elderly Businessman Tied Up in Nighttime Heist
An elderly businessman in Pune's Nigdi Pradhikaran area was tied up during a nighttime break-in. Unidentified men allegedly robbed the house, with police still investigating the exact items stolen. The crime occurred around 9 pm Saturday, involving three to four intruders, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar.
Updated: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST
In a shocking incident, unidentified men broke into a bungalow in Pune's district on Saturday night, where they tied up an elderly businessman before fleeing with valuables, police reported.
The burglary occurred around 9 pm in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene to launch an investigation into the event.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar noted that preliminary findings pointed to a group of three to four suspects. Authorities are still determining the full extent of the stolen items.
