Left Menu

Elderly Businessman Tied Up in Nighttime Heist

An elderly businessman in Pune's Nigdi Pradhikaran area was tied up during a nighttime break-in. Unidentified men allegedly robbed the house, with police still investigating the exact items stolen. The crime occurred around 9 pm Saturday, involving three to four intruders, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST
Elderly Businessman Tied Up in Nighttime Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, unidentified men broke into a bungalow in Pune's district on Saturday night, where they tied up an elderly businessman before fleeing with valuables, police reported.

The burglary occurred around 9 pm in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene to launch an investigation into the event.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar noted that preliminary findings pointed to a group of three to four suspects. Authorities are still determining the full extent of the stolen items.

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025