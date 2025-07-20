Left Menu

Prime Suspect in Patna Hospital Murder Arrested

Bihar Police apprehended Tauseef, the prime suspect, and three associates for Chandan Mishra's murder in a Patna hospital. Mishra, a convict on parole, was killed by gunmen. A joint operation by Bihar and West Bengal police led to their arrest in Kolkata. Investigations revealed the murder plot's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:28 IST
Bihar Police have successfully captured the main suspect, Tauseef, and three others in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, which took place inside a Patna hospital. The operation involved collaboration with West Bengal law enforcement agencies, leading to their capture in Kolkata.

The invesigation led by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that Tauseef and his associates will be presented before a court in Patna. Mishra, a convicted murderer out on parole, was shot dead in the hospital's ICU by armed men last Thursday.

The detailed investigation unearthed that the plot to assassinate Mishra was devised at the residence of Nishu Khan, one of the arrested suspects, in Patna. West Bengal Police also detained additional suspects in connection with the case in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

