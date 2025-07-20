Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

A Supreme Court petition seeks to declare consumers' 'right to know' about product and distributor details, aiming to protect against unfair trade practices. The plea requests government action to mandate transparency in seller information, promoting informed consumer decisions and market fairness.

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court of India, urging the declaration of a 'right to know' for consumers. This right would encompass details on the quality, purity, and certifications of products, as well as information on distributors and sellers to guard against unfair trade practices.

The petition calls for the Central and State governments to require distributors, traders, and shop owners to visibly display registration details, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and employee statistics, at their entrances to ensure transparency and consumer protection.

Scheduled for a hearing on July 21, the petition emphasizes the importance of consumer access to information for fostering a fair market environment and protecting against fraudulent activities. The plea, promoted by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, highlights the need for transparency in seller operations as outlined in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

