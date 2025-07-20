South Korea's Drone Dilemma: Investigation Unfolds on North-South Tensions

South Korean prosecutors have sought court approval to detain Kim Yong-dae, the head of the military drone unit, amid an ongoing probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol and drone deployments in North Korea. Investigators are focusing on allegations that Yoon ordered a covert drone mission last year intentionally to escalate tensions between the two Koreas, potentially justifying his martial law decree.

Kim Yong-dae, who was questioned by the special counsel team last week, described the incident to reporters as a "clandestine military operation" in retaliation for trash balloons from North Korea, dismissing accusations of provocation. North Korea previously alleged that the South sent drones to scatter anti-North leaflets, presenting photos of a crashed South Korean drone as evidence.

Kim's arrest last Friday was executed without a court warrant due to provisions allowing "emergency arrests" when there is a strong suspicion of serious crime risk. Prosecutors have intensified their investigation following additional charges against the already-jailed ex-President Yoon, stemming from his brief martial law declaration.