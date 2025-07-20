Left Menu

Man Arrested for Heinous Crime in Gangoh

A man named Mehrban from Gangoh town was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl. The crime took place between Friday and Saturday night. Following the incident, Mehrban reportedly threatened the victim's mother with death. An FIR has been registered against him, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:07 IST
Man Arrested for Heinous Crime in Gangoh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Gangoh town following accusations of the horrific crime of raping a young girl, aged seven, over the weekend, police sources confirmed. The accused, known as Mehrban, was apprehended after the victim's mother lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident.

The assault reportedly occurred on the night connecting Friday and Saturday. Shockingly, subsequent to the criminal act, Mehrban issued a death threat to the girl's mother, escalating the gravity of the case. Authorities are now focusing their efforts on gathering evidence and building a strong case against the perpetrator.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, confirmed that an FIR has been filed under various relevant sections in connection with the incident, naming Mehrban and an as-yet unidentified accomplice. The community awaits further developments as the investigation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025