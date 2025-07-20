Man Arrested for Heinous Crime in Gangoh

A man has been arrested in Gangoh town following accusations of the horrific crime of raping a young girl, aged seven, over the weekend, police sources confirmed. The accused, known as Mehrban, was apprehended after the victim's mother lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident.

The assault reportedly occurred on the night connecting Friday and Saturday. Shockingly, subsequent to the criminal act, Mehrban issued a death threat to the girl's mother, escalating the gravity of the case. Authorities are now focusing their efforts on gathering evidence and building a strong case against the perpetrator.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, confirmed that an FIR has been filed under various relevant sections in connection with the incident, naming Mehrban and an as-yet unidentified accomplice. The community awaits further developments as the investigation unfolds.