BJP MLA Urges Central Government for Stringent Anti-Conversion Law

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has appealed to the Union government for a comprehensive anti-conversion law, citing the growing threat of illegal religious conversions that undermine India's societal fabric. Singh emphasized the need for stricter penalties due to current legal insufficiencies and highlighted recent cases showcasing the issue's magnitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has formally requested the Union government to enact a comprehensive anti-conversion law. Singh argues that the growing trend of illegal religious conversions poses a threat to India's civilisational identity, social harmony, and national security.

The lawmaker from Sarojininagar, Lucknow, addressed Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, citing incidents such as the Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba's conversion racket and an ISIS-linked operation in Agra, which illustrate the organized efforts behind these conversions.

Singh highlighted the targeting of girls from vulnerable communities under the pretense of charitable acts. He emphasized the current legal shortcomings in addressing such conversions and called for central legislation prescribing severe punishments for orchestrators of mass conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

