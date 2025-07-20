Interpol Notices: India's Bold Leap in Extradition Efforts

In a significant shift, Interpol's Red Notices issued at India's request have more than doubled annually since 2023. Officials cite technological advancements and strategic diplomacy as key drivers behind this change. Major events like the Interpol General Assembly and G20 Summit have underscored India's commitment to enhancing extradition efforts.

The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, has seen an uptick in Red Notices, a crucial tool for tracking fugitives. In 2023 alone, 100 Red Notices were issued at India's request, a number that's continued to climb, presenting a notable increase from previous years. The introduction of a new Silver Notice to track illicit assets marks another leap in this initiative.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), serving as India's nodal agency for Interpol coordination, has also advanced its technological framework with innovations like the Bharatpol portal. This has streamlined the process, significantly reducing the turnaround time for issuing notices. The coordinated efforts have resulted in bringing back over 134 fugitives to India since 2020, demonstrating the effectiveness of these new measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)